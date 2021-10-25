Terry Pinto is not only an animal lover. She rescues them.

Her local non-profit, called Rachel's Gate, saves disabled and senior dogs from euthanization.

Pinto named her agency after her late niece, Rachel, who passed away in a car accident and was a big animal lover.

“A couple years ago when I got laid off from IBM after 34 years, I decided it's time. I want to do this, to try to rescue senior dogs,” said Pinto.

Pinto said the group focuses specifically on dogs that need some extra love and attention because these animals are more than able to give love in return.

“Some of the dogs that we get are the ones that no one wants,” said Pinto. “Some of them have been abused, some of them, their owner has passed away and the only option would be to go to a shelter where they would be euthanized, so we take them.”

Pinto holds memorials for the pets who pass away in her care, and when she receives donations, she works to treat the pets in a rewarding way.

“I do something special for the dogs, whether it’s have a special meal or take them to have a spa day,” said Pinto.

Pinto’s mission with Rachel's Gate is to give these pets a loving home, lots of love, and of course, belly rubs.