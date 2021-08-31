HAMLIN, N.Y. — A Hamlin couple has turned their hunt for bargains into a new retail venture to help others save money on everyday and any day items.

What You Need To Know Affordably Mine is a new discount variety store in Hamlin



Owner Duane DeRoller served in the US Navy for 13 years



Store inventory changes daily

Affordably Mine on Lake Road in Hamlin is a veteran-owned discount store. It has a little bit of everything. It all started with T-shirt sales to family and friends in December. From there it turned into a live, social media resale business for Duane DeRoller and his wife Stacey. Some eight months later, the couple opened a brick-and-mortar corner store in Hamlin where everything is new and all of it is priced to sell.

"The income in the area is not what it once was so we want to help people," said Duane DeRoller. "We are from the area and we know how hard it is sometimes to get through and get the stuff you need for a reasonable price so we want to help people with that.”

Meet Duane and Stacey DeRoller. He served in the US Navy for 13 years. He’s from Albion. She’s from Kendall. They met as teens. Got married. They have 5 kids. They moved back to NYS in Hamlin and just opened a discount store, Affordably Mine on Lake Rd. @SPECNews1ROC #SmallBiz pic.twitter.com/dRnLbpCSbn — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 31, 2021

Duane grew up in Albion. He’s a Navy veteran. Stacey is from Kendall. They met as teenagers and after a dozen moves with the military, they landed back in Hamlin. They have five kids ages 4-19, so they know what a family budget means and hope to help their neighbors save a few bucks by shopping here.

"People love a bargain," said Duane. "I think that is kind of what we provide here. Same thing with the online stuff, like these pants here. They were originally from a big-name retailer for $25 and we have them for $13.25.“

They are also helping other small, at-home businesses each month by selling their items at the store. There are beautifully made wooden bowls and pens handmade by a senior at Kendall high school for sale this month. And 100% of the sale proceeds go directly to the artisan.

DeRoller says the income level isn’t what it used to be in the Hamlin/Albion area so he opened kind of a modern day general store for his neighbors. Affordably Mine discount store is open Wed-Sat and is live on Facebook every Thurs. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/H5RIalXY82 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 31, 2021

“We are all in this together because it is not just about our business," said Stacey DeRoller. "It is about everybody’s business. We are not here just for us. We are here for everybody.“

Affordably Mine is open Wednesday-Saturday at 2176 Lake Road in Hamlin. Every Thursday they host a live sale on the business Facebook page.