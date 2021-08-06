CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 5-year-old in Charlotte is taking on a big role in a lemonade company.

Aubree Dover is the CEO of Juicy Lemon.

She started the shop with her aunt after selling lemonade on the street. Dover's aunt says she teaches children real life skills at the lemonade shop.

Dover has a routine. When the pre-K CEO gets to her lemonade shop, she counts her money in the cash register. Next, she has her employees clock in and she starts sweeping. Then, the fun begins. She starts pulling down the lever to make fresh squeezed lemon juice.

“We cut the lemons in half, then we put them right here and squeeze them,” Dover siad.

Dover's had a knack for business since the age of 3. She started running her own lemonade stand in her neighborhood. It became so popular, that her aunt helped her make it an official business.

“Everything that she does is geared around Juicy Lemon,” Aubree’s aunt, Jasmine Dover, said. “She loves to make lemonade and she loves to recruit other kids."

Jasmine Dover helped other kids get involved and got them shirts that read, “kids in business.”

“I do this to give kids opportunities to save for college and to learn life skills,” Jasmine Dover said. “I teach them how to read, how to write, how to clock in, how to work, mop, sweep.”

The goal is to empower kids to take on higher roles. Juicy Lemon holds various pop-up events. To find their next location, follow them on Instagram.