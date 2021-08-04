DENVER, N.C. — A North Carolina mom is using her sweet skills to build a business empire in her daughter’s name.

On a typical weekday in her Denver, N.C. kitchen, you might find Bonnie Bradley putting the finishing touches on her latest cake pop order.

Featuring design inspirations from brands like Pokemon, to Starbucks orders, family pets and more, the personalization of her cake pops are what make her Instagram posts especially popular.

But Bradley’s cake pop business, named Sweet Stella Treats, was built for more than just sweet designs.

“Back in 2008, when I had my daughter, I found myself watching the hit show "Ace of Cakes" and wondering who was going to make all of her cute stuff, so I fell in love with it so much I decided to launch my own,” Bradley said while finishing a graduation order.

The two dozen graduation-themed cake pops are just the latest order for Bradley’s business, which has taken off in popularity more than 10 years after she started rolling out dough.

Now, this mother’s dream of building a business for her daughter is becoming reality.

“I thought, you know, one day she’s going to help me do this. And then now, she really does. She helped me in every single cake pop camp that I had this year, melting chocolate, helping them tie their cake pops up. It’s kind of like a little dream come true,” Bradley said with a smile.

Stella, Bradley’s daughter, served as the inspiration and namesake of the business. But, Instagram and self-taught marketing skills helped Bradley turn it into more than just a hobby.

It all took off at the start of last year, right before the onset of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. Bradley made a New Year’s 2020 goal to increase her social media presence and business profits.

“At first I just kind of starting posting pictures when Instagram was big on the picture game, and then heard the announcement that they were going toward video. So, I have a marketing guy that I follow and get his tips and tricks,” Bradley said.

Using Instagram videos, social media links to her store and other algorithm-led tricks, Bradley started to notice more and more orders come in through Instagram each day. By Easter, the growth could no longer be ignored.

“Nobody really knew what was going on, and I sold a ton of those just Easter do-it-yourself kits,” Bradley said.

As North Carolina remained under COVID-19 lockdown, Bradley’s do-it-yourself decorating kits flew off her front porch where people could pick them up contact-free.

She started posting the reactions and pictures from the finished kits on Instagram too, using the platform’s highlights feature as a way to keep order options and customer reactions on the top of people’s feeds.

“Because the Easter kits were super popular during then,” Bradley added.

The popularity bred more popularity, leading Bradley’s followers to grow from around 200 before 2020 to more than 1,300 as of July 2021.

“I just wrote down how many followers I had, what my income was and then I kept track of it even through the rest of 2020. And, then that’s when I kind of realized that everything had kind of quadrupled since then,” Bradley explained.

For more than a decade, her business was mostly for friends and family. Now, she’s got to check her calendar before accepting new orders.

“If somebody messages me then the first thing is, ‘Can you let me know the date?’ And, I’ll check the availability. So, I never really thought it would get to that point,” Bradley said.

In May of this year, with Mother’s Day, graduations and end of year teacher gifts, Bradley brought in about 50 custom orders. Back when her business started in the early 2010s, she said the number was closer to one or two a month, mostly from friends and family.

“Just recently, with the Instagram growth, I’ve been able to offer classes outside of the home. So, I’m starting that just in a couple weeks!” Bradley said while dipping more cake pops in chocolate.

The in-person classes, meant mostly for adults, join Bradley’s existing portfolio of in-person experiences. In recent years, she’s held cake pop summer camps for area kids where they learn how to make the cake pops and complete a service project.

Not to mention, Sweet Stella Treats are also getting featured in area boutiques and coffee shops with the potential for more on the way, according to a tease from Bradley.

But at the end of the day, the rolling, coating and decorating are a good outlet for Bradley to explore her creativity and spread cuteness to her community.

“Kind of just let me have that creative outlet to create something cute. It allows me to see people that I don’t normally— I wouldn’t get to see if I didn’t have them come and pick up their cake pop orders,” Bradley said with a smile.

Not all the pops make it out of the house though. Bradley’s daughter has a sweet tooth for vanilla, while her son has a weakness for anything chocolate. But as the business keeps growing, a few missing cake pops are a small price to pay in a business built for family.

“I’m excited for what the future’s going to hold,” Bradley added.