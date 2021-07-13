ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Subscribe, unbox and enjoy. There's a new Rochester company called The Local Current. It's a subscription box business of handpicked Rochester goodies delivered right to your door.

What You Need To Know The Local Current partners with local makers and small businesses to fill quarterly boxes with handpicked goods



Each box is an opportunity to support and discover four to five new local businesses



You can choose a quarterly plan or prepay for four quarters with an annual membership

Greece Arcadia grads, best friends and now business partners Alexis Kraft and Ashley Chambers created the biz to share products they love that are made in Greater Rochester. They recognized how tough the pandemic was for so many small businesses, so wanted a way to connect them with new customers.

“We like to do a little bit of a variety,” Alexis Kraft said. “Get someone that’s new and get someone that has a stake in Rochester and then let it be this kind of fun curated box for everyone to experience.”

There are four to five items in every box that includes a home product, food or drink and a self-care product. What exactly is in each box is a surprise.

“It’s really, really cool to see how people are like ‘oh my gosh I’ve never heard of this place before,”’ Ashley Chambers said. “And that’s literally the goal of what we wanted to do was to bring these businesses to people and have them have a new favorite place to go get coffee or things like that in the Rochester community.”

It’s all about the 585 right now, but they’re looking ahead to a 716 and 315 subscription box soon.

The Local Current has quarterly and annual subscriptions or you can purchase a gift box. Prices start at $59.95.