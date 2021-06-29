MALIBU, Calif. — Some beach spots are for those who like to surf, others are for those who want to take a little break, soak in the sun or catch a game of volleyball.

But Leo Carrillo State Beach is for campers. The destination is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With a 135-site campground just inland from the beach and hiking trails running through the Santa Monica Mountains, Leo Carillo is the perfect spot to unplug and get away.

"We’re 25 miles from 25 million people, and this place is extremely popular," said Tony Minicucci, owner of the Leo Carrillo Beach Store. "It’s got an allure to it, man... It’s a special place."

Minicucci has been supplying the campers at Leo Carrillo State Park for a long time with anything need more of, forgot, or didn’t know they wanted. The Minicucci family has owned the Leo Carrillo Beach Store in the middle of the Malibu campgrounds since 1988. The store was one of the few structures at Leo Carrillo State Park that survived the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Minicucci has seen generations of campers come through the store — and keep coming back.

