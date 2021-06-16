Looking for love, but sick of swiping?

A new matchmaking service is taking on popular dating apps Tinder and Bumble, helping singles find their perfect match and fall in love with the Capital Region.

What You Need To Know Capital Heart Connection launched on Valentine’s Day



Co-founders Gabby and Becky host free events open to anyone looking for connections



Paid membership tiers with more offerings will begin soon

Single, searching and so over swiping for dates, Kristen Suraci has been set up with a stranger.

“I’m feeling a little bit nervous, but very excited, and I just can’t wait to meet him,” said Suraci.

The 28-year-old project manager and host of podcast “The Kat Ladies” considers herself a hopeless romantic.

“And I guess if it doesn’t work out, it’ll be good content for the podcast,” said Suraci.

All jokes aside, Kristen says she wants deeper connections than she finds on dating apps like Tinder. And she’s not alone.

Enter single number two: 29-year-old Brian Funari, a former Marine who works for Tesla.

“I haven’t gone on a date in a while, you know, due to COVID and everything, so I’m excited to get out there and make some new memories,” said Funari.

With pandemic restrictions lifting, screening potential dates through a screen isn’t the only path to romance anymore.

Millennial matchmakers Gabby Fisher and Becky Daniels are out to change the online dating industry.

“There’s this element of humanity that’s really lacking when all you’re doing is swiping,” said Daniels.

Bonding and commiserating over their shared dating app disappointments, the ambitious friends were convinced they could create something better. Capital Heart Connection launched on Valentine’s Day.

“We really wanted our programming to be centered around finding love and loving where we live,” said Fisher.

Their service is a hybrid between two worlds. With about 4,000 social media engagements each week, Cap Heart Connect still takes up space in the digital sphere, but it lives and breathes in the real one.

“We purposely live here because we think that the Capital Region has so much to offer,” said Fisher.

The monthly get-togethers are free showcasing the best of the Capital Region. Open to anyone seeking connection, their community of diverse singles is growing fast. Soon they’ll offer paid membership tiers.

“Each coming with varied amounts of actual hands-on service, coaching,” said Daniels. “We’re going to be launching love lessons, so this idea of helping people with their dating mindset and dating tips and tricks.”

Gabby and Becky know of 16 matches they’ve set up who continue seeing each other. Will Brian and Kristen make number 17? We checked back in after their date.

“We shut the place down, literally, so it was a good night,” said Funari.

“We talked about seeing each other again, so I think it was a success,” said Suraci.

With a solid first date in the books, this could be the start of two Capital Heart Connection singles changing their status to “in a relationship.”

“It connected us out of the blue,” said Funari. “I wasn’t expecting it, but it worked.”