One thing that didn't see a change during thev COVID-19 pandemic: people's need for caffeine. But, while businesses that relied on foot traffic took a hit, others saw a boost in sales.

After a tough year, Stagecoach Coffee Manager Lovasia Mckenzie is thrilled to see people back in her shop. Pre-pandemic, Mckenzie used to see around 200 familiar faces a day.

"Versus now, we're making about, I’ll say, close to 80 transactions a day," Mckenzie said.

While considerably lower, the recent influx of java lovers is a welcome sight. According to a Bloomberg report, independent coffee shops were down 12% in sales between April and October of last year. But with many now vaccinated and returning to a pre-pandemic normal, most are resuming their old caffeinated routines.

For Shannon Sweeney, the pandemic had the opposite effect on Death Wish Coffee. She's the senior marketing manager of the Capital Region-based brand.

"When all of the sudden, everyone was sent home last year, all of the sudden, their coffee supply was shut off, so they couldn't go to their coffee shop to pick up their normal to-go orders," Sweeney said.

Make no mistake: Death Wish was already wildly successful before the shutdown. It's sold in more than 14,000 stores. That accessibility worked to their advantage.

"We moved into this building March 2020 on the day that everything started happening, and we were told the same afternoon that we were going home," said Sweeney.

From home, Death Wish had its largest product launch in the company's history. Sweeney tracked a 52% increase in sales last year.

"Getting the medium roast out there and the latte, it felt like Christmas," Sweeney said.

Now with a new headquarters storefront on Broadway in Saratoga, Sweeney and the rest of the Death Wish team is hoping to get some foot traffic – a sentiment shared by all who love and live for that cup of joe.

"I'm hoping that it brings more people. I'm hoping that it brings more business; I hope that we get more sales," said McKenzie.