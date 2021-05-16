LOS ANGELES — Imagine an event where chefs collaborate on one-of-a-kind, limited-edition dishes while supporting their community.

Pop Off LA kicked off Sunday and runs until May 23 in honor of AAPI Heritage Month. Created by LA Food Gang, it features opportunities to try one-day-only food mashups at various restaurants around Los Angeles.

The week-long celebration highlights the diversity of food in Southern California and will donate a portion of its proceeds to the Off Their Plate nonprofit. The donations will then be given to struggling Asian restaurants that will make meals for AAPI organizations.

"A recurring topic of LA Food Gang’s virtual gatherings has been amplifying the voices of our AAPI community, especially given the recent string of violent hate crimes," said Crystal Coser, co-founder of LA Food Gang. "Pop Off LA is a way to do that, and we're honored that so many of LA's great chefs have joined us for some one-day-only collaborations."

Visit here to see the week's full schedule of virtual events and to pre-order each day's takeout items via OpenTable.

If you'd like to donate directly to the AAPI fundraiser, you can go here.