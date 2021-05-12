Julian Lorenzo is in 7th grade at Ray Middle School in Baldwinsville.

When he’s not playing baseball, he's in school. When he’s not in school, he’s playing baseball or hockey and running his own business.

Julian got the idea for his clothing line during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had already begun designing for skaters and skateboarders, but he wanted to appeal to a larger audience. That’s when he came up with REKT Sports.

After Julian designed the logo, his parents surprised him and his brother on Christmas with the first shirts for the brand.

“What it is is we put the design on the back or the logo and then we put the logo on the shoulder. Usually, you would see brands put their logo right here but we kind of wanted to switch it up and be our own business,” said Julian.

It all starts with a pen and paper. Julian draws out an idea for a T-shirt, and then his dad helps him make it into a computer graphic to be printed on clothes.

Not only does Julian have a knack for business, but he wants to use it to help others along the way. A portion of his profits will go to youth sports and local nonprofit organizations.

"I know there’s kids in need that don’t have the kind of materials that I have to be able to start a business like this, so I kind of wanted to help them out and make their day," said Julian.

So far, he has donated $600 to the Baldwinsville Little League and $100 to Claary’s Closet. In six months, Julian has made about $5,000 in sales.

“At the start, I was thinking I would never get this far and I’m glad to get this far and be able to make this cool brand for my friends to wear this kind of stuff to wear,” said Julian.

Dedication on the field has made him a CEO off of it.

You can see his clothing line here.