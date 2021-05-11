GREECE, N.Y. — Cell phone cameras are capable of snapping the perfect shot without using a professional photographer. Now, the owners of a local photography studio are putting their own spin on the smartphone selfie.

At first glance, you may think it's your typical photo studio, but once you look a little closer, you’ll notice the difference.

“We’re a selfie studio where you take your own pictures and videos,” said Glenda Simmons, co-owner of Selfie Studio ROC.

It’s a concept Glenda and Roy Simmons III saw on a trip to Florida. The couple brought the idea back to Rochester, made it their own and opened Selfie Studio ROC in The Mall at Greece Ridge.

“We’re spending so much money on these good cameras, why not use them ourselves,” said Glenda.

The studio allows you to take as many photos as you’d like during the scheduled timeframe, and you can bring your own photographer and backgrounds for your shoot.

“With me also having a big family, it can get pricey," said Roy. "I’m not a person that just likes one backdrop, and there’s nothing towards people that like something different, I just believe in creativity. And if I can give people an opportunity, hey listen, I feel like why not.”

The owners say Selfie Studio ROC is truly a family business.

“My whole family is involved, my husband and my two boys, we’re able to teach our boys how to run a business, how to deal with customers, I’m teaching my boys how to deal with money,” said Glenda.

The family decided to open the business to be together after Roy wanted a safer place to be during the pandemic.

“I’d rather have my family with me due to anything that’s going on, and a lot of people were scared of COVID, and thus I stopped working for the hospital as a surgical tech, sterile processor, and I just felt more comfortable to be at home and then I could provide for my family,” Roy said.

The married couple alternates daily with homeschooling their kids while the other runs operations at the studio.

Roy says having his wife as a business partner is amazing.

“I feel like it’s the best opportunity because I get to have fun with someone I love," said Roy.

“I enjoy it because I feed off of their energy, my husband and my boys. Like my boys, my oldest wants to learn everything, he wants to be the boss, he wants to learn about money and how to talk to people,” added Glenda.

In fact, her oldest son uses the studio to create videos showing him building legos. A prime example of the space being used to do almost anything with videos and pictures.

“Our studio is for you to be creative, any type of creative content that you want to do," said Glenda. "People use it for TikTok, music videos, models, headshots, family videos, whatever you think of and you want to do, you can do it here."

The first known concept for a selfie studio started in New York in 2009.

The new form of photography now has hundreds of different franchises and independent selfie locations across the world in places like Japan, Hong Kong and Europe.

Selfie Studio ROC is an independent family-owned location with hopes to franchise in the future.