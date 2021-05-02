GRAFTON, Mass. - You will have a hard time getting your hands on this bread. It smells and tastes even better than it looks, but it's selling out faster than Chuck Brown can make it.

"I will post an order list on Sunday nights and it sells out within a couple of minutes," said Brown.

Chuck is the owner and only employee of Bread Guy Breads. He does the baking and the budgeting all from his home kitchen in Grafton.

"You should see school mornings,” Brown said. “Everyone is trying to get breakfast and I'm trying to cook. This is my side of the kitchen for sure.”

He makes everything from sourdough to cinnamon rolls.

"Everybody eats bread, it's a comfort food," said Brown.

Chuck believes great bread equals great happiness​​, and his customers would agree.

"The biggest complaint I get is people want more," said Brown.

The business never would have happened if it wasn't for the pandemic. He was baking again and everyone started to notice he made really good bread.

"Everyone wanted bread,” said Brown. “I had no system to take orders. I was getting them all over the place. So I decided to get legal, and I got my permit."

He retired from his 36 years as an educator to run the business full time.​

"This has been good and I don't think I want to go back," said Brown.

He's baking up to 60 loaves a day. When he's not, he's most likely delivering straight to customer doorsteps. ​