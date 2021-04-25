Each ball of yarn Judy Uckerman makes has its own story. Her yarn is different than the one you'd buy at the store. It comes from a real place and a real sheep you can name.​

She started spinning wool into yarn nine years ago. Uckerman turned her hobby into a business and started Sheepish Handspun with her late husband.

"When we developed the business, he did everything but name it. I named it and he took care of the business end," said Uckerman.

She sells her yarn on Etsy.

Just like the yarn, Judy has her story. The 78-year-old is still working as a psychiatric nurse and spinning helps empty her mind after a long day.

"One of the ways you can put yourself back together is by working in a rhythmic way with your feet and your hands,” said Uckerman. “It begins to help you process the things you went through over the course of the day and it just feels right.”

Her life now is anything but quiet. Her 37-year-old parrot Waldo keeps her plenty of company.

"If he never said another word, I wouldn't mind,” said Uckerman. “I just love his presence. He sits on my left knee when I spin and my right knee when I ply.”

The two do almost everything together, but their favorite is singing.