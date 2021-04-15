BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has enjoyed some early summer-like weather already this year. And nothing screams summer like ice cream.

As shops get ready for their busy season, one popular South Buffalo spot has moved just across the street to a bigger storefront.

Abbitt Ice Cream moved to the new location because they had the opportunity to expand.

It's not your traditional ice cream shop. It's a place to get monster-sized servings.

"And that's a large cone from Abbitt Ice Cream. We don't mess around here," said owner Ron Morris.

And now, they even offer a bite to eat.

Ok, so it doesn’t feel like ice cream weather today in WNY, but is it ever really too cold for ice cream?🍦 Abbitt Ice Cream moved to a new, bigger location and they’re now open for the season! We’ll tell you more about this popular South Buffalo spot today on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/lQpZzHllqT — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) April 15, 2021

Morris expanded the business this year to a new, bigger location just across the street, operating his fourth season in the area. He had the opportunity to buy this spot, convert it and now he's growing even more.

"Now we have room outside. I got some patio furniture so now we have some tables and chairs along with benches and I plan on expanding that," Morris said.

Abbitt is also now offering more flavors of ice cream.

"I was able to up my flavors from 32 to 40," said Morris.

And some delicious concoctions.

"My homemade peanut butter pie, which I am known for," he said.

New this year, regular food, all made from scratch.

"Quick, easy and flavorful, and that's what I'm introducing here this year and I wanted to stand out," said Morris.

From a short rib panini to flatbreads.

"So the marinade is my own creation I came up with many years ago," Morris said.

He prides himself on making other desserts you wouldn't normally find anywhere else, like bananas foster.

"I thought, why can't I bring something like that here," said Morris.

But he also prides himself on getting to know customers like family.

"Teddy, you know who I'm talking about. He was one of the first ones I made a birthday cake for," he said.

This popular spot continues to grow each season and Morris says he's grateful to the community for their support.

"I continuously get so many of the neighbors are repeats. They are here if not every other day, every couple days, sometimes every day and it's a great community to live in, everyone is really supportive," Morris said.

But as he's expanding and bringing on new items, he'll always have the classics too.

"And a kiddie cone. You all have a nice day, thank you," Morris said as he handed a cone to a customer.

You can now find them at 368 Abbott Road in Buffalo.