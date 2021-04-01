The Matthew’s Hope Ministries in Winter Garden has been busy as more and more people have become homeless and those who already are are being pushed from their locations.

Plus, new developments are making it harder for the homeless to find spaces outdoors.

Matthew’s Hope Ministries is getting ready to take food, toiletries, clothing and other necessities to the homeless.

Kenny Sikes has been homeless off and on for 16 years. Currently, he is living in a wooded area.

“It’s rough. Very, very, very rough,” revealed Sikes.

Sikes is one of the homeless people Pastor Scott Billue, founder of Matthew’s Hope Ministries, helps out.

“At least somebody out there cares,” Sikes said of the pastor.

Carol Clark lives in another wooded area nearby, but her living space has shifted recently.

“A lot of stress for me,” said Clark.

Carol is one of many homeless who has had to move because of land development in the area.

“There’s a whole bunch of us out here — lives out here,” said Clark.

Billue said just over the past two months there have been 15 trespass violations for the homeless.

He said an increase in development is pushing many out of the woods and onto the streets.

“When you scatter them from the woods, they go towards easy food and makeshift shelter and that would be your municipality, your city area,” said Billue.

Sikes hopes the wooded area he lives in stays available.

“It worries me a lot because if you get caught sleeping on the street, they’ll pick you up and take you to jail,” said Sikes.

And Billue said the pandemic is pushing people out of their homes and adding more homeless to the streets.

His weekly outreach visits are up 300 percent and he went through a year’s budget in four months.

“A lot more dependency on us being the food provider, the hygiene provider, the clothing provider,” said Billue.

For Billue, he is hoping local leaders and outreach programs, like his, can come up with a solution to the pressing issue of homelessness in the area.

“How do we want our city and towns to look 12 to 36 months from now as these people are pushed to the streets?” said Billue.

Billue worries it is only going to get worse. He said more homeless people and continued need have been a big strain on his program, but he said his ministry has been able to handle it so far.

Currently, they’re providing outreach for about 1,000 people.