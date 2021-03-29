Around this time last year Schenectady Little League organizers were left picking up the pieces after their home base was vandalized. The league's vice president, Joe Dunbar, remembers it like it was yesterday.

“You dedicate all your time and then someone comes in and does vandalism…its tough,” said Dunbar.

Equipment, food, and parts of the building were completely ransacked. To make matters worse, graffitied walls left behind hate messages and racial slurs.

“We had to throw everything out and paint over the obscenities on the wall,” said Dunbar.

All of it happening during March of 2020 which was the very height of the pandemic, so social distancing made restoring the building a slow process.

But since then, the community has stepped up to the plate. People like Hillary Dibiase, owner of Infinity Hair Salon & Studio. She cut out a portion of her week to help Joe’s team headquarters get back to bat.

“People just walking in and donating money through the week. My clients who donate extra money after their service,” said Dibiase.

She and her colleagues dedicated every cut, color, and services to raising money for the team.

“Especially after the year we just had I think it would be nice to give the kids everything they had before the vandalism,” said Dibiase.

“Last year Hillary got involved with the league and she came and coached a couple games with me and fell in love with the team, and this where she is at now. Offering her services and everything,” added Dunbar.

By the end of the day “cut-a-thon” fundraiser pulled in over a grand. Joe says he’s grateful for every penny.

“We are really going in now and doing the whole place over and trying to bring things back like new,” …“The fact that everyone came out…we appreciate it!” said Dunbar.