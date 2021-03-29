LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee Monday reminded the region's nonprofit community that nominations close on Wednesday for the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program to recognize 56 grassroots organizations and nonprofits that are making an impact in underserved communities.

"In less than 12 months, Los Angeles will take center stage as the host of Super Bowl LVI. Our goal is to make sure once the game is over and the fans go home, local kids and families continue to reap the benefits of the game's economic impact and lasting philanthropic legacy," said Casey Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee.

The "Champions Live Here" program is seeking organizations that are inclusive, collaborative, resourceful, innovative and focused on impacting L.A. communities in the following areas:

Youth development: organizations that bring athletic, educational and leadership opportunities to youth, including through improving and upgrading fields, parks and facilities and promoting the physical, mental and emotional health of children and teens

Jobs and economic opportunity: organizations that seek to expand job and economic opportunities for people through job training, internships, job placement, entrepreneurship, and independent contracts or vendor relationships with the sports sector

Social justice: organizations that focus on promoting equity and making positive changes in education, juvenile justice, food insecurity, housing and homelessness, environmental justice and climate change, civil rights, health and wellness, and community safety

"Each year, the NFL Foundation looks to leave a lasting impact on the Super Bowl host city both before and long after the game is played through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program," said Alexia Gallagher, vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation.

"We're proud to partner with the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund to support this year's legacy program, 'Champions Live Here,' and help make a positive impact across the Los Angeles area for years to come," she said.

The selected organizations will receive $10,000 grants and a professionally produced marketing video. Six of the 56 organizations will be given a total grant award of $50,000.

"By using the extraordinary visibility that the Super Bowl generates and the investment of the NFL, its partners and the LA84 Foundation, this program will support multiple organizations working directly with local young people and providing kids with opportunities to be healthier," said Renata Simril, president and CEO of the LA84 Foundation and president of the Play Equity Fund.

Organizations must be Los Angeles County-based 501(c)(3) public charities or government entities to be eligible for the program.

The application can be accessed here.