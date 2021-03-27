Shrewsbury residents, Bridgette Hilton and Liliya Daring, teamed up with Sanam Zaer, who is pushing to get a day dedicated to minority and women-owned businesses in town.

"A lot of these businesses haven't been around for multiple generations. They didn't have significant start up funds. They are new businesses and need our support," said Zaer.

Initiatives like this have popped up across the country to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the business industry.

"Traditionally, women and women of color have made less on the dollar. Supporting these businesses is a way to dismantle the unequal pay stuff," said Hilton.

The day would serve as an annual reminder to residents to support these businesses.

They are also asking the town to organize a diverse business index.

"If you need a formal dress for a wedding, you could go to a directory and see oh, this is owned by a woman or minority and support them with your dollar," said Daring.

It would help shoppers pick where they want to spend their money.

"It is protest through your dollar. You could choose where you're spending your money. A lot of people are doing that these days and actually looking who is behind the business," said Zaer.

Karen Quintana owns one of the businesses in town.

"I'm Latina, I am a woman, those are two very important things and society doesn't understand how hard it is," said Quintana.

She opened Aprende Spanish Immersion two years ago and teaches children the Spanish language.

"Follow your dreams, knock down the doors, be out there. If you truly believe in what you are doing, you will be successful," said Quintana.

The initiative also aims to bring more businesses like Quintana's to town.

Zaer said the Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen want to set limitations on declaring days before they make a decision.