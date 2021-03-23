GATES, N.Y. — Easter isn't all eggs, bunnies and jellybeans. For Savastano's in Gates, Easter bread is tradition.

When lent begins, the bakers at Savastano’s start sifting flour before sunrise. They are rolling dough, baking and frosting Easter bread well before lunchtime.

What You Need To Know Savastano's has been in business on Spencerport Road since 1974



Savastano bakers make several different kinds of Easter bread during lent



To pre-order Easter bread, call (585) 247-0448

“The taste is delicious. I have been doing business with George Savastano for years,” said Jim Chiumento from Gates. "It's great with a cup of coffee."

Savastano’s Easter bread is so popular that the week leading up to Easter, they'll mix, bake, frost and sell 5,000 loaves of it.

“It’s just been with us forever with the business and everybody just loves it and when lent comes around they just can’t wait for it,” said Gina Savastano.

Easter bread is a celebration bread and after the kind of year we’ve all had, we should all break bread together. Owner George Savastano knows what it means to be grateful. He just turned 80 and, after a bout of pneumonia in December, he is happy to be back in the kitchen feeling Easter bread orders.

“It is a tradition especially in the Italian community,” said George Savastano. “Of course any group of people no matter what they are Italian or Irish or whatever they are they all have their little things that they that they like. Like corned beef and cabbage and who doesn't like Easter bread. It is beautiful.”

If you'd like to enjoy some Savastano's Easter bread, you must pre-order at (585) 247-0448. Savastano's is open Tuesday through Sunday at 477 Spencerport Road in Gates.