Jennifer Boice is a single mom of three children.

When she was a restaurant worker, she brought her kids to the YMCA for before-and-after care. But when the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to lose her job, she was left scrambling to figure out a way to work and take care of her kids.

“As a single mom, it wasn't easy to pull that off before. Pulling it off now became near impossible,” said Boice.

At the beginning of the pandemic, child care centers gave priority to frontline workers. The remaining spots had high demand and the prices went up with it. Nationwide costs have increased by 41 percent, according to research from Lending Tree. On average, annual costs went from $16,000 to $21,000 in New York.

“We’re all in this, in this same situation together and it’s equally as hard," Boice said. "It’s very stressful and we are just trying to get through it. We’re all doing the best we can."

Without a job, Jennifer decided to re-enroll in school to pursue a degree in occupational therapy. Taking online classes allows her to stay at home and watch her kids. She also saw it as an opportunity to help her friends in a similar situation.

“It became kind of a give-and-take thing," she said. "They needed help and I wanted to offer it. I didn’t want them to be in the same position I was. I just offered my assistance to them. Why let everybody struggle during a time that’s already heard enough?”

Making ends meet, Boice is now a caretaker for her friends' kids. She said at any given time, there are three kids in her house and every day is different group. Hybrid and virtual learning means everyone has a different schedule. Boice said there’s never a dull moment.

“If there’s good days, there’s bad days. We all try to make the best of it," she said. "I’m trying to get by really hoping that for the kids' sake more than anything that some sense of normalcy comes back."