When it comes to Shaeisha Rountree’s hair extension business, she’s been thinking inside the box.

She recently opened the “Bundles of Luv” vending machine inside the Colonie Center Mall.

Customers can choose from a range of high quality hair extensions and eyelashes with just a touch of a button.



“I feel like it’s very convenient for women to get it from this vending machine because they’re already coming to the mall to shop,” said Rountree.



Normally you’d find her making wigs out of her salon in Troy, but when the pandemic hit she expanded to selling her bundles via vending machine.



“I just got over the first year hump of owning a business and now here’s a pandemic...I didn’t know if I was going to make it through. So yeah I was scared,” recalled Rountree.



Rountree turned that fear into financial stability through her vending machine business and she’s hoping to set up more in the future.



You can find out more about by visiting the Bundles of Luv Facebook page here.