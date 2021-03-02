SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The air was buzzing at South LA Cafe on a recent Wednesday, people were laughing, chatting outside, wearing masks.

They weren't people waiting for the café's famous avocado toast or perfectly brewed coffee. They were waiting for groceries.

What You Need To Know South LA Cafe is providing over 200 people with groceries every Wednesday



The café and community center is dedicated to supporting people who live in the area



One in four Angelenos are currently food insecure



You can donate to help Joe and Celia distribute groceries at southlacafe.com

Every Wednesday for the past 39 weeks, the owners of South LA Cafe, Celia and Joe Ward Wallace distribute over 200 bags of groceries filled with things like fresh lettuce, oranges, Brussels sprouts, hot dogs, and tomatoes. It's all free, but this isn't your typical grocery giveaway. The atmosphere is positive and deeply loving.

Joe grew up in the area and waited in line at food banks with his family.

"My mom stood in these lines, and we felt embarrassed, we felt bad because of the way the people treated us, so I have to change that narrative here. These people are treated greatly," said Joe.

One in four Angelenos doesn't have enough to eat, and the pandemic has made food scarcity in the city even worse. Joe started the giveaway as an experiment, but when he saw how many people showed up for groceries, he decided to make it a weekly event.

"This community that I live in, that I grew up in, absolutely needs it," Joe said.

David Eslava is one of the people in need. He lives a block from South LA Cafe and has been to every grocery giveaway. He lost his job in a restaurant at the beginning of the pandemic and relies on the food to get him through the week.

"I feel taken care of, to be honest. I know I can rely on them and hopefully someday I can repay them back," said Eslava.

It's not just the people receiving the groceries who feel a sense of gratitude for the giveaway, but volunteers like Brett Stelter, who help every week.

"I was actually let go from my work last night and the only thing I could think of was, I can't wait to be here today," he said. "I plan on being here as long as they will have me," he added.

The line of people waiting for food stretches down the block and around the corner. There is a line of people on foot and a long line of cars. The giveaway begins promptly at three, but before they begin, Joe calls all the volunteers together, into a prayer circle. Everyone bows their heads and blesses the food. Then Joe revs up the energy.

"Ok. Ready?" he yells. "South LA Cafe on three. One, two, three, South LA Cafe!"

And then the music begins to play. Joe greets each person who picks up a bag full of produce. In 45 minutes all the food is gone.

"It's sort of like being a chef, when you cook a big thanksgiving or Christmas dinner and then you see people enjoying it, you see people getting the bags and saying thank you. It's very rewarding," Joe said.

And he has no plans to slow down or stop. Joe is committed to helping his neighborhood and the people he loves.

"This is just the beginning."