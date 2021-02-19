WEBSTER, N.Y. — Bruce Hegedorn, the man who founded Hegedorn’s Market in Webster nearly 70 years ago, died Wednesday. Friends and family remember him as a generous man dedicated to family and business.

Webster’s hometown grocery store carries a familiar name. And when folks walk through the doors at Hegedorn's Market, they know what to expect.

“It's a family business through and through,” said Jonathan Gonzalez, a third generation manager of the store his grandfather founded on land which was once a dairy farm.

Hegedorn purchased the land from his father, took out a loan, and in 1953, opened the supermarket. Hegedorn died Wednesday following an illness. He was 93.

“If you just walk around the store and talk to anyone here, they they've got old stories and memories,” said Gonzalez. “He impacted so many people in so many different ways.”

Bagging groceries was Jonathan’s first job at the store, where his grandfather taught him the things that set a mom and pop store apart from the big guys.

“I know that's something that he always preached,” he said. “It’s so important to the lifeblood of our businesses, taking care of the customers, talking to them, getting to know them, and that's what I think people really come here for, and that's what they appreciate.”

"He was an outstanding man,” said Marty Schutt of Webster, who worked at the store when he was young.

Generations of young people got their first job at Hegedorn’s, learning life lessons from the man who hired them. Schutt, now retired, now does deliveries for the store.

“Bruce taught me how to work,” he said. “He gave me good ethics as far as working management, and stuff like that. As a kid, you're always a little lax, and he made you toe the line.”

“Every chance he got later on in life, he would come around,” said Gonzalez. “And he'd love to do all the little things.”

Bruce Hegedorn is survived by his wife, Mary. They were married for nearly 70 years

He was a family man — who left a family legacy.