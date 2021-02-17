Local businessman and philanthropist I.C. Shah, 82, has died.

Shah was a former Xerox employee who got into the telephone business, starting ICS Telecom in 1976.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester say Shah played an enormous role with the organization as a board member and chairman.

The current chair and executive director released a statement, saying in part, "His contribution was immeasurable as an advocate, mentor, advisor, and friend. He will be sorely missed by our organization and all who knew him."