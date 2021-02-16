Rebeka Beese's vision has never veered off track.

Not even as she and her husband were considering the purchase of an old train depot in Adams Center, and turning it into a small cafe. All the while, small businesses just like that were closing their doors because of COVID-19 and despite friends and family laying it all out there.

"Our grandfather and stuff, it was like, you're crazy. Like, I can't believe you are buying this restaurant right now," Beese said.

But so far, Beese has loved every second of the insanity. She and her husband have conducted the depot into a pretty popular spot, featuring a variety of homemade baked goods, and a breakfast and lunch menu allowing them to still find some sanity each night.

"I have three babies at home, so we had to keep it as low and easy to handle as possible so I can still be a mom basically," Beese said. "I love cooking breakfast foods and lunch. So we decided why not just cook everything I make at home anyways? And go from there, see if people like it. People seem to like it."

But this is a cafe, so perhaps the most important part for Rebeka is coffee in all its forms. She's working to create some special blends that will hopefully get people talking and maybe even show her grandfather that crazy can be a good thing too.

"I'm thinking, once it [COVID-19] all clears up, it's going to be crazy busy in here," Beese said.

As for the actual train itself, it's still active. It goes by the restaurant about three times a day. Rebeka tells us it is loud enough and strong enough to shake the building. It's a fun experience.