WALWORTH, N.Y. — Many businesses are surviving these uncertain times by going with the flow. But one local man is making it work by going with the... snow.

“As you can see we're a golf course and we are experts at growing grass. And we had this crazy idea,” said Dusty Odenbach of The Links at Greystone in Walworth.

In a place where a snowman is a bad thing, Odenbach decided to turn the driving range of the golf course he helps to run into the region’s only snow tubing center. It turned this longtime PGA golf pro into, well, something he never expected to be.

“So I am in charge of the snowmaking and the snow grooming. So, going from a range picker to a 12-way blade has been head-scratching for me. I’m finally getting comfortable with it," said Odenbach. "On my first pass, and if I get that first lane crooked, I’m kind of following that first path. It kind of messes up the whole day. So that first path is very important."

“Last year, my first few days grooming and our first few days being open, people were switching lanes and that was not good. So you want the berms high so the tubers stay in their lanes," Odenbach said.

And despite what you think, a snowy day does not make a tube shaper’s day.

“The customers, they don’t seem to like it as much because they are going slow. People want to go fast," said Odenbach. "You know it’s safe. You’re outside. You’re distancing yourself from other people. People out here are laughing having fun."

“So, It’s very ironic being in the golf business. I am rooting for cold and snow, which in golf you never want. So it’s kind of funny how it works." he said.

"They would never think that someone would be out here in the middle of the night, 10 degrees, wind blowing 20 miles an hour, making snow by yourself. My wife thinks I’m crazy for doing it. I actually love doing it and it’s actually a lot of fun.”