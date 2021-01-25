You’re never too young to make a difference. Just ask 11-year-old Caroline Holtslander.

Her mask-making efforts began with a suggestion from her mom, Chantra Destito.

“I came home in the middle of March, remember Caroline? And I said, ‘hey I have an idea. Why don’t you get out that sewing machine that you have and we can make masks together?' And she said, ‘ok’,” Destito said.

“I said ‘that’s a good idea,’ said Holtslander.

What You Need To Know

Caroline Holtslander has made hundreds of masks with her mom since the start of the pandemic

Many masks have been donated to pilots, flight attendants, and The Kelberman Center

Caroline’s business is called Caroline Mae Designs

So they got to work.

They’ve made hundreds of masks. Many were sold, others donated to flight attendants, pilots, and the Kelberman Center in Utica, which helps people who have autism.

Destito is a flight attendant and has a friend working at The Kelberman Center, so the opportunities fell into place.

A friend from Delaware helped the mother and daughter get material.

“I feel really good for helping people out because when we started making these there was a short supply on masks, and making these, I think it helps a lot of people, the people that we made them for,” Holtslander said.

Destito starting sewing as a child. Her mother taught her, and now she’s passing on her skills to her daughter, Caroline, who is using them to make a difference.

“It’s great to see that she is giving to the community and being so humble and creative all at the same time,” Destito said.

Giving back isn’t new to Caroline. She started a jewelry business a few years ago, donating a portion of the proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I want to help them out because I really love helping out, and St. Jude’s is one of the places I really wanted to donate to,” she said.

For more information about Caroline and her Caroline Mae Designs business, visit her Facebook page here.