CINCINNATI — It started with the Cincinnati Women’s March and a freshly created Instagram page to document the stories of those women and their stories in a visual way.

What You Need To Know Women of Cincy aims to change hearts, minds and behaviors with stories



The nonprofit started just after the Women’s March in Cincinnati in 2017



In four years, Women of Cincy has grown exponentially, reaching more than 100,000 people on website



After launching her own business in January 2020, one of the Women of Cincy takes on COVID-19 and “wins"

It evolved into a multimedia storytelling platform about women by women: The Women of Cincy.

During and then following the January 2017 march, Chelsie Walter witnessed what she called division among Cincinnatians, and she wanted to do something about it. She wanted to make her city better and more connected, and celebrate, while educating her neighbors about the diversity that shape Cincinnati every day beyond the march.

“(We are) dedicated to creating more connected, empathetic, inclusive communities by setting the diverse voices that make up the fabric of our city. And so we act on this mission by focusing on three pillars: Storytelling, community building and mentorship,” said Walter, the 28-year-old co-founder and executive director of Women of Cincy.

She vividly recalled the morning that she and her friends — and later co-founders — attended the Cincinnati Women’s March four years ago.

“We were talking about what it would be like and who we might see there,” Walter said. "We decided to start talking to people kind of Humans of New York-style, just to talk to people from our community and asked why they thought it was important to be there. And so, we started this Instagram account — and really on a whim, we literally asked the question, ‘Why are you here today?’ and recorded it as a photo.”

That is where it was supposed to end.

But it was just the beginning.

“We just felt like our community, people in our communities just weren't seeing each other people,” Walter said regarding what she witnessed while at the march. "There’s a lot of divisions among political, socio-economic, racial backgrounds, and so we're just seeing a lot of division. And I think we all just got to do something. And I don't think we really knew what that something was.”

Walter continued: “I think we just all showed up ... just wanting to act and wanting to make our city better. And I think we just kind of found our niche. While we were there, we realized, after talking to people that this is one way to do it, to tell stories, to educate people on just different ways of living, and what people's lives look like on a daily basis, who they've never met.”

"That's really, I think, what it was for us. We just wanted to bring our community together in some way, and just not knowing where to start. And luckily, we found that while we were walking and talking to people and getting to know them better,” she said.

Meanwhile, they posted about 30 stories and photos to Instagram from the march — and then their ideas seemed to take off from there.

“The Instagram account really blew up (and) imprinted into something that we weren't really expecting it to turn into. But I'm glad that it did,” Walter said.

A few weeks later, Walter was talking about her experience at the march.

"Just how interesting it was to talk to different members of our community that had diverse perspectives and just hearing about their lives,” she said. "And we decided that we wanted to really kind of dig a little deeper. And so we started laying some of the initial groundwork for what it would be.”

The budding co-founders, Walter, Kelsey Johnson, Kiersten Wones and Kali Robinson Rothwell, knew what they wanted to showcase: Diversity, community and a way to see and celebrate other women — but in their words.

“We just wanted to create something that could create more connecting, empathetic communities because we thought there was a need. Especially, after the last couple years. I think that that need has only increased,” Walter said.

And with that, Women of Cincy was born.

Its roots and an idea sparked by a desire for change has blossomed into a full-fledged nonprofit organization giving a voice to the women who are diversifying and creating a brand-new landscape for the aptly nicknamed, Queen City — aiming to “awaken and amplify change-makers” said Walter, who is a 2016 University of Cincinnati graduate.

Originally from De Graff, Ohio, she moved to Cincinnati to attend UC for graphic design. Now, the city is her home and she wants to make it a better city for everyone who lives here.

In four years, Women of Cincy has grown exponentially, reaching more than 130,000 supporters through their website — and has gone from four people running the platform to 100 volunteers, who have told nearly 400 stories about the Women of Cincy.

Women of Cincy, Walter said, fills a prominent gap for the community.

And while there is a lot to be done on a state, national and worldwide level, she said, locally is where your life is impacted the most on a daily basis.

"When you tell a story, or we connect somebody to somebody else and create a relationship, we see it as changing hearts and minds. And when you change hearts and minds, you change behaviors. We change behaviors by telling stories, by connecting people to each other, by educating people about different ways of life. We're doing systems-level change, we're just the very beginning of it,” Walter said.

“We think that you can't change some of the systems that are broken in our city and across our nation without making people care about each other first, and educating people about different ways of living and just things that are happening in their community. What happens at home has a ripple effect. It just gets bigger and bigger."

And the women who make a difference and inspire and ignite change for the better in Cincinnati are who Walter said they want to highlight through storytelling.

One of those Women of Cincy who is inspiring others is Tia Rochelle.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, the JahniSpot owner, who now resides in Carthage with her husband and four children, said that her No. 1 inspiration and motivation to succeed not only as a woman but as a Black woman, is the look in her children’s eye staring back at her waiting for cues on how to be like their mommy when they grow up.

For her, leaving a legacy for them is a vital part of her ultimate success as a new business owner.

The 38-year-old’s career started when she was an executive assistant at the Cincinnati-based headquarters for the global corporation, Procter and Gamble.

After climbing the ladder in corporate America, Rochelle decided to take some time off to “love on my babies” and be a stay-at-home mom.

A year later, she returned to the workforce when she accepted a position with General Electric, traveling the world on business and making a name for herself.

She considered herself like a “concierge” for the global leaders whom she was worked for.

But soon, she would find herself overwhelmed with the tug of war between personal and professional responsibilities.

“I still had to come home and be a mom and a wife. I would come home and laundry would be piled up to the ceiling, and dishes would be running out of the sink,” she said. "I would be over in Dubai and in Paris, and teachers would be calling me telling me my kids were missing assignments. I needed help. And although I was living a great life abroad with this team. At home, I was still struggling as an everyday wife and I didn't have a nanny — I didn't have someone to clean my home. I didn't have all of those luxuries.”

So, an idea sparked in her.

With her struggles in mind, and following her passion as a concierge, an assistant and a professional planner — she wanted to start something out of the need she desperately felt herself.

She wanted to take the burden and stress from other full-time working wives and mothers who were in similar situations.

"I wanted to create a company that can help that person to maintain some sort of environment where they won't be so stressed out in their everyday lifestyle management. So, whether that is running errands for them, whether that is cleaning their home, whether that is just sitting there and helping them to create a to-do list – because sometimes it's not even necessarily doing something for the person. It's just helping them to get their thoughts together,” Rochelle said.

With that idea in tow, she created JahniSpot, a concierge service.

Initially, Rochelle launched the start-up with three tiers of service in January 2020: Personal lifestyle management, business concierge, and an arena service with on-site staff located inside stadiums, providing in-seat service at sporting events.

But less than 30 days after a promising and well-touted launch for her concierge business COVID-19 hit.

The city essentially shut down and her service-oriented small business and leap of faith were on the verge of crumbling before ever leaving the ground.

She was devastated.

But without any other option in sight, Rochelle swiftly pivoted her business’ vision and jumped into action.

She started moving forward by doing speaking engagements and panel discussions about what she knew best: Lifestyle management, business concierge, time management, and taking care during the pandemic — something she was still learning as she spoke about it.

For months, she was talking to audiences several times a week.

During that time, she was also solidifying her new business model, she said.

Without sporting events, the arena concierge could not work. And the personal lifestyle management was a difficult task because personal interaction was a key element and everyone was remanded to social distancing and self-imposed isolation.

So, she decided to focus on business concierge services.

Now, JahniSpot Concierge, located at 4439 Reading Road in Cincinnati, helps busy professionals function with less stress because of the services provided by Rochelle and her staff, who help them manage all of their day-to-day tasks while staying productive at work.

With her years of experience as a wife, mother and business professional, she said, she knows juggling so many facets of life as a woman is beyond a full-time job.

That change is what has kept her business from closing amid the pandemic, and has helped JahniSpot maintain a steady pace into the New Year.

“We were able to pivot, and we have not missed a beat,” Rochelle said. "I am just so forever grateful for humble beginnings. And we are still here. I mean, and I'm telling you, there are some companies and there were some people that, God bless their souls, they did not make it."

Despite the pandemic’s hold on so many small businesses, she said, she “won" 2020 because she came out on the other side and is still open — and more importantly because she did not give up.

"This was a tough year. I mean, this was a year that when I tell you, I didn't even have an income, I didn't even have an income. We didn't make a profit. We made money that went into the business just to sustain us as a business. I won because I did not give in to fear. I won because there were times that I wanted to throw in the towel,” Rochelle said candidly. "I won because I did not let it overtake me."

During 2020, she said, she fell into a deep depression. However, by talking to and encouraging other women, other business owners, she also heard her own words and, in turn, encouraged herself — and she took her own advice to heart. That is how, collectively, the Women of Cincy, won 2020, she said.

"I think collectively, as women in the city of Cincinnati, we have won. We have truly pulled together and we have done some amazing things this year. We have overcome obstacles. We have taken care of families. We have homeschooled children. We have survived obstacles in our relationships,” Rochelle said.

"We’ve had to endure ups and downs in our health … We’ve had to go through so much, so many obstacles this year, and still have had to put our best face forward. I truly believe this is the year of the woman. No matter what race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation you are, this is the year of the woman."

However, it isn’t her success that drives her.

It’s her children.

And that is who she attributes her win over the past year to beating the threat of COVID-19 to her health and her business.

They are her true motivation.

"I've been able to see the spark that I've inspired in my children. All of my children have been so inspired by me, but particularly my girls. They both have decided to start their own businesses. And they said they want to be just like their mom,” Rochelle gushed.

“So for me, that was so much inspiration. Because when I wanted to give up, I had to remind myself, wait a minute, these little people are watching everything you're doing. You can't give up. There's no way you can give up. These little lives are depending on you to succeed."

Rochelle continued: "They inspire me so much to continue on this journey. I could have given up and said, 'You know what? Now, I'm just gonna go back to corporate America because I do very well in corporate America. I was gifted ... and always will be my calling. I’ve always been extremely successful there. But when I look into the eyes of my babies ... that's when I knew that this was where I'm supposed to be.”

Rochelle and her business were featured as part of the Women of Cincy series about local female entrepreneurs.

Her story stood out to Walter and she knew she was a perfect fit for their storytelling platform.

“She is really great at telling her story and showing people that they can do it. There’s a lot of power in this whole idea of 'see it, be it.' And so, Tia is a Black woman who has gone out on her own, who's a mother of four, and decided that she's going to build this business out of nothing. And I think that, in and of itself, and her just telling her story consistently, it's huge for people because it shows them that they can do it, too,” Walter said about Rochelle. "I think there's just so much power (in) just telling her story and bringing other people along with her.”

Walter was inspired by Rochelle’s story and connected to it on many levels, so she knew others would as well. And that by far has been the goal of Women of Cincy.

"I've got a lot of the same struggles with building something out of nothing, and trying to balance life, and figuring out how to just make everything work. So, I found that really inspiring. And I just, I honestly don't know how she does it,” said Walter, a mother-to-be herself, about relating to Rochelle’s entrepreneurial spirit and the obstacles that go along with wearing multiple professional and personal hats.

To learn more about Women of Cincy, read their stories like Rochelle's, nominate someone whose story should be told, or to donate and volunteer visit the nonprofit organization's website.

And, Walter said, sharing Women of Cincy stories is key to their success in connecting the city.

"This only works if we reach a lot of people,” she said. "That's a really big way to help us is just to share our content."