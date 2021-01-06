ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Twenty-five restaurants in Rochester area are helping area seniors with free meals as a part of the second phase of the city's Senior Meal Delivery Restaurant Grant Program.

Seniors can call 211 and select up to three meals a week for a month.

A city official says the program helps both seniors and the restaurants themselves.

"It's helping seniors so they stay safe and be able to get meals delivered to them and it helps our restaurants be able to stay afloat," said Gary Kirkmire, Commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development.