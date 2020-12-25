A local restaurant in the Capital Region is making this Christmas a little sweeter for a family in need.

Swifty's is providing gifts for Aneisha Johnson and her family through the Adopt-A-Family program this year.

The restaurant's general manager says donations from customers made this dream a reality.

It's the second time Swifty's has been able to provide a little joy on Christmas for a family in the community through this program.

“Around the holiday time I think it’s a little bit more important to kind of share that, that love that people have," said general manager Sabrina Ross.

“It makes a whole difference. It’s going to be a beautiful Christmas, happy. And in light of the pandemic, we’re just going to have a real nice Christmas," said Johnson.

Johnson and her family received jewelry, perfume, some household items, and candy.

They also enjoyed a lunch with the Swifty's staff after receiving the gifts.