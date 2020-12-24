VICTOR, N.Y. — Holiday shoppers rushed to Eastview Mall on Christmas Eve for some last-minute gifts for loved ones.

The Wise family from Mendon got to the mall early to take a picture with Santa, a gift that Kasey and Bridget Wise said will mean a lot to their mom.

"I think she's going to start crying,” said Kasey and Bridget.

They said 2020 has not been an easy year for their mom, who's a teacher, and she usually always makes sure to get a picture of the kids for the holiday.

"She's been really stressed out too lately with school so that can be the reason we haven't been able to go,” said Bridget.

At Eastview Mall this morning talking to last minute Christmas shoppers this Christmas Eve! Look at this tree and holiday setup 😍. Hear from shoppers today on @SPECNewsROC 🎄 pic.twitter.com/46ChDMaAbX — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) December 24, 2020

However, they hope that a picture of them with Santa Clause will be exactly what she needs this Christmas.

"She was like, upset, because we've been missing out on a year and it's like a tradition, so I think she'll be really surprised and like, 'I can't believe you guys did this for me,’” said Bridget.

Their dad, Ryan Wise, said things are a little odd celebrating Christmas with only their immediate family.

"Hopefully things work out with this vaccine and things can get back to normal,” said Ryan.

He said there is plenty to still be thankful for though this holiday season.

"Blessed to be healthy right now,” said Ryan.

Carolyn Baglio from Rochester said that she came to the mall early Christmas Eve because many of her packages did not come in time in the mail.

"Well I ordered a lot of things online and then they never came,” said Baglio.

She said she was shopping with her daughter in mind hoping to find her a gift she would like.

"I'm just going to kind of walk around and see what just strikes me."

Like the Wise family, Baglio said her holiday will be small.

"Everybody should have a wonderful and safe Christmas and I hope people are able to get together with the few people that they're able to get together with,” said Baglio.