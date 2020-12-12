BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michele's Cafe on Clinton Street hosted a holiday bazaar where customers could find anything their sweet tooth desired.

Homemade baked goods, chocolates, and candies were all on hand as were Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

Owner Michele Tingue says the Christmas season is her passion and she wanted to give back to the community during it.

"I always think people are a little bit nicer. And a little bit kinder, and friendlier. And I just enjoy what it brings to the season, the lights, the decorations and giving back. And that's what it's about. We all have the same struggles and people need to learn to give back," Tingue said.

While Michele's Cafe is closed for indoor service due to orange zone restrictions, you can order holiday cookies and candies for pick up.

