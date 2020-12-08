Tuesday marks 40 years since John Lennon was killed in Manhattan.

The former Beatle was just 40 years old when he was shot by Mark David Chapman as he returned to his apartment at the Dakota on the Upper West Side.

His death led to an outpouring of grief around the world and in New York City.

Typically, Beatles fans would gather today at Central Park’s Strawberry Fields near Lennon's apartment to sing songs, place flowers and pay tribute to his legacy.

It's not clear if there are any organized tributes this year because of the pandemic.

The memorial mosaic in Central Park was dedicated in 1985.

Ringo Starr took to Twitter to remember his bandmate, saying: "Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John. Peace and love John. I’m asking every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever."

Paul McCartney called today a "sad sad day" and said he "will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with" Lennon.

A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul#JohnLennon



Chapman was denied parole for an 11th time earlier this year after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19, according to corrections officials. Chapman, 65, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo.

Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. He has said previously that he feels “more and more shame” every year for the crime.

“I was too far in,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018. “I do remember having the thought of, ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But there was no way I was just going to go home.”

Chapman’s next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.