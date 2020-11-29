Small businesses across the state have been hit especially hard during the pandemic.

Saturday in Saratoga, consumers in the community gathered to encourage shoppers to buy locally.

The goal of the "Shop Here or it Disappears" rally was to make sure downtown Saratoga Springs maintains its vibrancy, and businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

The rally was held at Broadway and Lake Avenue where people like Patty Morrison said not supporting the businesses will have a ripple effect in the community.

"We've seen a few of the shops already close and we know from speaking with local shop owners that it is very tight for them right now. It was tight for them over the summer. And we are here to support. We are not at the chamber, we are not a politician. We are just local citizens who recognize the need to keep our downtown vibrant," said Patty Morrison, rally co-organizer.

The group hopes shoppers consider gift certificates from local businesses this holiday season to help them make it through winter.