ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Inside Sibley Square in Rochester, you may find Ahlia Kitwana hard at work. She knows firsthand what it's like to change careers.

"I was an engineer for a little bit and then I quit. I was teaching for a little bit and then I quit, had some kids, then went back to engineering," said Kitwana, president of Little Black Buddha.

Kitwana was trying to find the right job for her.

"What I was being asked to do was incongruent with my moral compass, and that set off a big existential crisis and years of work and trying to figure it out," said Kitwana.

Kitwana decided to leave engineering for good. She now helps people navigate careers. Just over a year ago, she started her own business, Little Black Buddha, and has helped close to 20 people transition to new roles. She does career coaching, but also helps people recognize their talents.

"People are not completely aware of their own gifts and so that's another thing that I work through. With clients, helping them, what I call superpowers, so helping them figure out their superpower and gifts," said Kitwana.

One of the people she helped was Jenn. Jenn was an engineer who wasn't satisfied with her job.

"Things felt repetitive. Things kind of needed to change. There was a monotonous cloud," said Jenn.

Through the help of Kitwana, she was able to find another job in her field, which gave her satisfaction.

"Now I don't have to drag myself to work and feel monotonous," said Jenn.

For Kitwana, she wants people to know they can make career changes, but it starts with changing your mindset.

"How do you want to move in the world, what kind of person do you want to be, so thinking more about the whole person, versus just the actions and actions that they're going after," said Kitwana.