BUFFALO, N.Y. — Things are getting a little spooky, but not too scary at the Explore & More Children's Museum in Buffalo.

The museum held a spooktacular Halloween event Saturday for all the little ghosts and goblins in Western New York.

Kids got the chance to do some festive STEM activities.

Plus, there were toys, games, and of course candy.

"Normally we do one big day event, but that's not possible due to limitations and safety. So, it is now a two-week program," said Explore & More senior manager of learning and education, Amelia Schrader.

From now through the end of the month, you can head to Explore & More Children's Museum in your Halloween costume to take part in a spooky scavenger hunt.