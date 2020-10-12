Cori Nichols has been a lifelong horsewoman. Six years ago, she created Hudson Valley HorsePlay, which provides equine-assisted therapy and social-emotional skill exercises for people of all ages.

She says it’s something about horses that make them therapeutic.



"They are 100 percent authentic,” Nichols said. “They will never make up how they feel; they have no reason to do so, and they're also very forgiving so from one moment to the next. If I shift my mentality or I regulate my emotions or my behaviors, the horse is going to respond accordingly.”

Nichols says horse therapy isn’t about riding a horse, it's about forming a relationship with the horse. All exercises take place on the ground and don’t require any experience with horses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nichols says she's seen an increase in interest in horse therapy.

"We're being denied the typical amount of social interaction that we thrive on as human beings, so connecting with nature, getting out of our comfort zone has been very appealing,” said Nichols.

The Schmidt family visited the business for a family team-building exercise. For their exercise, the Schmidt family had to corral two horses into the corner of an arena. The catch: They’re not able to speak to each other, plus they have to accomplish the task while holding on to a string and balancing eggs on spoons.

Needless to say, it wasn’t easy.

"Communication is something that already we have very opposite ideas of what we want to do," said daughter Anila Schmidt.

"And I think our independence can be problematic, because then we stop working as a team," said mom Sequoia Neiro.

They were successful on a repeat attempt.

"We work better when we communicate and when we have our sort of finger on the pulse of what each other is doing," said Neiro.

"I think we've always been aware of our issues, but this kind of helped us understand how we can help each other more," said Schmidt.