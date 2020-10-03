“There’s fonts I can purchase, fonts there’s other little funky fonts in here…” Leighanna Tallman said as she shared the new software that helps her create one of a kind designs for people.

Tallman is now the proud owner of Leigh’s Boutique. The busy mother is also a realtor. But in the pandemic, she had to shift gears.

“I still had some clients but they weren’t really willing to go out and I didn’t take on any new clients because of all the kids coming in and out, and the baby and being pregnant," she said.

Using passions and talents she already had she found a way to thrive.

“I’ve always been really crafty. Scrapbooking, bead things. I actually purchased all this equipment when I got my stimulus check.” Leighanna shares

You can definitely call Leigh’s Boutique a family business…

“I have a 16-month-old and a one week old," she said with a laugh. "My daughter is really good. She will come in here and hang out with me while I am working during the day. And the baby, he’s so little that I just work on feedings and getting him use to being here. I had my mom make my first batch of cards, which is really cute.”

Tallman handles every aspect of Leigh’s Boutique: social media, online orders, inventory, product creation, and shipping.

“With Halloween coming up I thought this was fitting," Tallman said happily while making a toddler Halloween shirt.

Despite the demands and the pandemic, Leigh’s Boutique is a success.

“It’s been really uplifting to people to get something that’s yours, customized. Nobody else has it," Tallman said.

To others that are thinking of taking a risk and doing something all their own, Tallman says “go for it. You never know how it’s going to turn out!”

A message for everyone, yet personalized in a pandemic.