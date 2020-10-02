ALHAMBRA, Calif. — In just a few months, two brothers, Zachary and Joshua Menlove, have spray-painted hundreds of lawns throughout the Monrovia and Alhambra area.

Their first time was in April.

“My uncle is an Angels fan, and we’re big Dodgers fans. So, we thought it would be funny on April Fool’s Day to paint a Dodgers logo on my uncle’s lawn,” said Zachary.

The brothers pulled the prank under the cover of night.

Zachary said when their uncle saw it, “He thought it was funny. He thought it was a good joke. He had no idea who it was.”

Their uncle eventually found out who pulled off the prank when the pair sent him a picture that showed them on the lawn, and their prank captured the attention of a lot people.

“They wanted it on their lawn, and we just started doing a couple. But then everyone wanted it,” said Zachary.

The brothers suddenly had a business: spray painting sport logos on people’s lawns (with permission, of course).

The brothers named their business, LA Lawn Art.

Joshua, 12, said they started with just white outlines and cardboard cutouts, but with the help of their dad, they built wooden and foldable cutouts.

The brothers even added some color to their designs. Joshua said they have been busy doing about 20 jobs every weekend.

“Business has been crazy. We have a lot to do, and just trying to keep up with demand,” he said.

Each design takes anywhere between five to 10 minutes. The brothers said the paint jobs looks best on clean-cut, short lawns.

Denae Delgado’s family hired LA Lawn Art to add two sports logos to the lawn at their home in Alhambra.

“I love it. It is beautiful. We get to show our pride. How much we love the Dodgers. How much we love the Lakers,” said Delgado.

For Delgado, it also brings some positivity and light in a time that many people could use right now.

“2020 and all the struggles we’ve been dealing with, it’s a nice little smile,” she said.

For about a $20 donation, customers like Delgado will have something to smile at for about two to three weeks. That is how long the spray-painted logos last.

Joshua said that so far, it has been mostly fun working with family.

“We try to get along most of the time. But he has fired me some times,” said Joshua.

Zachary explains laughing, “I just tell him he’s fired to scare him a little bit, but I always hire him again.”

Zachary said after all, this is a family business.

The brothers said with twice as many hands they can do twice as many jobs. Zachary said he will use his earnings to buy tickets to the World Series when the Dodgers make it to the championship.

Joshua said he plans to put his earnings into savings.

To book the brothers, send them a message on their Instagram profile.