Heid's of Liverpool has been a popular stop for a hot dog for more than 100 years.

While the business always sees a high a turnover in young employees, there are a few workers who have been there a while to help offer the food many of us love.

If you've been to Heid's for a hot dog, you may have seen Henry Green. He's the guy who's been flipping those coneys and franks here for close to 20 years.

"Most people order the double franks, the double coney, or chili dog, or Texas Hot," said Green.

What you don't see are the hours and other work Green puts in before the grill is turned on.

Around 7 a.m. in the Heid's basement, he's preparing the hot dogs for the day.

"When you cut them, it depends how many pounds you cut in franks and coneys," said Heid's general manager Pstrick Winslow. "He'll come down, he'll look to see how many bins we have. He'll know how many to prep, and he'll prep them and again it takes anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours to do that."

You'll also find Green outside as well. He cleans up the grounds several hours before Heid's opens for the day. He truly does do it all.

"Everything prep, cook, line, grill, drinks, fries. I'm a man of everything," Green said. "Wherever they need me."

You see, every workplace could use workers like Henry Green. He's always willing to make sacrifices himself, with a goal to help business.

"I love this place. They're good to me here," he said.

Henry also has a large role with the seasonal Heid's mobile truck. He's been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years but said he can't see himself working anywhere else but at Heid's.