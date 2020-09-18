WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Food Truck Pop-Up Series continues at Town Center in Webster every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. through October.

Le Petit Poutine is one of the food trucks who will be dishing it out Friday. Poutine has been serving it hot on the street since 2011. Lizzie Clapp and her crew specialize in turning russet potatoes from Idaho into hand-cut, double-fried potato slices topped with cheese curds from the Finger Lakes and their homemade small-batch gravy.

"I think the thing about food trucks is we all specialize in a few things really well and it is a community. We are all friends," said Lizzie Clapp from Le Petit Poutine.

Eighty percent of Poutine’s revenue is generated at festivals. Once those canceled they had to re-focus efforts on small gatherings private events and food truck pop-ups like Fridays in Webster.

"Pile the kids and pile the family in the car and drive-by pick it up," said Clapp. "That is the beauty of food trucks and it always has been. We are not doing the festivals and the music, but bring a blanket and grab something to eat and go set up at a new park. Try something else out."

There are three to four different food trucks at Town Center every Friday for the COR Development Company Food Truck Pop-Up. Town Center is located at 1028 Ridge Road near Holt Road in Webster.