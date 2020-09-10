After months of waiting, casinos across the state reopened Wednesday.

They're taking several precautions including operating 25 percent capacity and taking each guest's temperature



Reopening is a sense of relief for many casinos who were fearful for the future if they couldn't open back up this month

"It's a big day, we got a line right here waiting to come in, so that's a positive thing. We're all excited. We've been off for six months, and ready to get back to work,” says Stephan Gibson, marketing manager for Vernon Downs.

Casinos are reopening with several precautions in place, including operating at 25 percent capacity and checking each guest’s temperature.

"We've got tons of hand sanitizer, we've got wipes on the floor, we also invested in these air scrubbers, there are 21 on the gaming floor that circulates and cleans all the air,” Gibson said.

Employees were also screened for COVID-19 before returning to work.

"Everybody had to be tested, and then also, we all had to go through a training session regarding COVID-19,” Tioga Downs director of marketing Jim Weed said.

After months of waiting, neighbors lined up outside both Vernon and Tioga Downs in anticipation Wednesday afternoon.

"It's really good to be back here. And I for one am extremely happy for the owner of Tioga Downs, he does a lot of good things for the community, and I'm glad to see there's a way out of this for him right now, and to open back up,” said Susan Oliver, a Broome County resident who visited Tioga Downs Wednesday.

It was anticipation not limited to just the guests. Many casinos were fearful for the future if they weren’t able to open back up this month.

"It's a blessing really,” said Gibson “We've been waiting for a long time, we had the demonstrations and stuff that went on around the state and at the casinos, and the guidelines came and it was a huge relief."

Other casinos in Central New York, including Del Lago, also reopened Wednesday.