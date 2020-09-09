The Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack in Farmington has re-opened after being closed since March 16.

“I am so excited. I have been waiting for Finger Lakes. This is my getaway, this is my stress reliever," said Dewanna Heard of Rochester.

Finger Lakes closed its doors at the height of the pandemic six months ago. It will only be able to operate at 25 percent capacity with a reduced number of active video gaming machines at least 6 feet apart and employees and guests are required to wear face coverings.

“The safety protocols we have in place, our play it safe program, that really is all about enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures to keep our guests and our associates safe and healthy," said Steven Martin, executive director of marketing at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack.

Live racing resumed in July but remains closed off to spectators. The casino is hoping to ramp up its operations as state guidelines allow.

“It’s been a long wait for sure. But the most important thing is we’re here, we got to this point Now it’s imperative on us to make sure we can just go upward from here,” said Martin.

“It’s okay to win, but for the people, you need some sort of outlet and a lot of people, this is their outlet," said Heard.