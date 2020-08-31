Buffalo is honoring the work of the late Dr. Rhonda Ricks, a developer who helped bring new life back to the city's east side.

The corner of Broadway and Mortimer Street now bears her name. The forge on Broadway now sits on what was once a vacant and contaminated lot.

She transformed the eyesore into a residential community. Dr. Ricks died in June 2019 after battling cancer.

"She's here in every brick, she's here in the mortar, she'll be right here and we can remember her every time we drive past Broadway, that Rhonda Ricks was here and still is," said Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen.

A mural featuring red roses is also featured on one of the buildings.