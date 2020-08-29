Due to the pandemic, Record Store Day is being celebrated on three separate days this year instead of one. With Saturday being the first, record archive in Rochester was packed with eager customers.

The backroom lounge was dedicated solely to the celebration. There was a variety of music on vinyl for sale, featuring artists ranging from The Weekend to Glass Animals.

Record Archive staffers say this year was different with the pandemic, but say their customers had a good time.

"Everybody in some way is happier because they realize that we're taking their safety first, and we can still execute this smoothly and completely and they're all still getting what they're looking for, so it's a win for everybody," said Alayna Alderman, vice president and co-owner of Record Archive.

Record Store Day will also be celebrated on September 26 and October 24.