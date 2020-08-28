September is right around the corner, and that means it's time for some of those favorite fall things to do around Central New York. As with all things during the COVID-19 pandemic, they'll be a little different.

Apple picking at Beak and Skiff is now open, with some changes for safety.

Visitors need to wear a mask, even though the orchard is spread out as there are spots you could come close to others.

More than 200 new picnic tables, along with service tents, allow patrons to enjoy food or a drink in the open air.

There won't be pony rides, and wagon rides are limited to people with mobility challenges. But a new straw mountain area is large enough for kids to play at a safe distance from one another.

Beak and Skiff President Eddie Brennan said safety is their top priority.

"This year for us is not about making a lot of money; it's more about creating that safe environment," he said. "But to see people come out and their reactions to a tent or bring able to come and have a drink and be in that outdoor environment where we have good air circulation, I think people just feel a sense of relief."

Apple picking is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week.