A ribbon-cutting Thursday marked the completion of a four-year re-development project at the historic Sibley Square building in Downtown Rochester.

The $30.3 million Liberty Lofts project saw four floors renovated to create more than 100 affordable apartments.

Sibley Square was once home to Sibley's department store, which closed in the early 1990s.

You have to make below $70,000 a year to apply to live in the apartments.

The president of the company that built the apartments says he's glad people will continue to have positive memories of the Sibley building.

"Thousands of people had wonderful memories and have wonderful memories of the Sibley building as a joyful centerpiece of their downtown and of their upbringings and of their lives," said Larry Curtis, president and managing partner at WinnDevelopment. "All cities have this, but the Sibley building was what most people think of relative to Downtown Rochester."

You can learn more about the afforable apartments at LibertyLoftsROC.com or by calling 585-598-97-97.