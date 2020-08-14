The new Thrifty Shopper Outlet Store at the Shop City Plaza on Teall Avenue opened its doors Friday.

The store has a unique pricing structure: everything on offer at Thrifty Shopper is sold at the same price by the pound.

"All of the items are $1.29 a pound,” said Tori Shires, the chief development officer at Rescue Mission. “So whether you are buying a shirt, a pair of shoes, a backpack, there's a weight bench in there, [it’s all] $1.29 a pound. The only exception are books."

Books are sold individually at the $1.29 price point and $15 buys a tote bag with around 70 volumes.