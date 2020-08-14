VIERA, Fla. — People in senior living facilities are isolated from their families amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with many of them lonely and missing loved ones.

What You Need To Know "Smiles for Seniors" encourages people to send cards to assisted-living residents



At one Hallmark, people simply pick a card & write a personal message



Many assisted-living residents are living in isolation due to COVID-19

But there is a way you can brighten their day, in an old-fashioned way.

"I have a soft spot in my heart for the elderly," said Port St. John's Jan Batten, who knows firsthand the pain and suffering of dementia.

Her father was in assisted living and memory care in Missouri. She's grateful she got to spend so much time walking him up to his mailbox before he passed away a couple years ago.

"My dad would say, ‘Oh, I got another card?’ And I would say, ‘Yes. It's because you are so loved,’" Batten recalled. "The ones who got cards were just smiling from ear to ear.​"

SPECIAL GREETINGS: @Hallmark in #Viera #Brevard #Florida asking customers to send warm wishes to elderly folks isolated in assisted living facilities. They will deliver the greeting cards to one next week. Check your local store for participation. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/Af2TB9ZAD3 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 14, 2020

The small act of sending card to someone in a similar situation is exactly what the “Smiles for Seniors” effort at the Hallmark store in Viera, Florida is all about.

Customers are asked if they want to pick out a card and write a personal message to an assisted-living resident.

"Right now, especially during this time, it's important that we help our seniors and let them know people are out there and care about them," said Hallmark Viera Store Manager​ Kathy Kellum.

So far, 120 cards have been filled out and signed, but there's still time for anyone to drop by.

Batten looks forward to seeing people's reactions, just like her father, hoping “to make people feel good, and see them smile.”

The Hallmark store has chosen an assisted-living facility in Brevard County, Florida, where they will hand out the greeting cards.

But we aren't giving away the surprise! We will let you know when they are delivered in a week or so.

Visit your nearby store to find out if they are participating in the “Smile for Seniors” program. Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide are taking part in the program, but not every Hallmark store is. The deadline is August 20.