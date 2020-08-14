Workers have continued to picket and call for a fair contract outside Babbitt Bearings in Syracuse.

Members of Workers United Local 1947 have been on strike against Babbitt Bearings for two months. Their contract expired in April and they claim the manufacturer is not negotiating in good faith.

Workers are asking for wages in line with inflation and affordable health care.

But they say Babbitt's most recent offer actually decreased wages.

"These workers are highly-specialized machinists,” said Erin Young, Workers United Rochester Regional Joint Board Business Representative.

“They're very difficult to replace. They do understand that businesses go through difficult economic times. We just are asking that they put something fair on the table and negotiate in good faith with the union."

Spectrum News has reached out to Babbitt Bearings for comment, but haven't heard back yet.